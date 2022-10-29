Appeal after an attempted break in at a Drone store in Chichester

Can you identify any of the 3 men in this CCTV footage.

CCTV used with permission of Drone Safe Store

Drone Safe Store in Chichester would like help to try and identify these 3 masked burglars who were disturbed trying to break in to our office building late last night.

They used a dark blue Mercedes Benz GLE jeep and left at high speed along the A27 turning off at Emsworth into Church Lane.

Speaking with a Portsmouth/Hampshire accent someone must know these men.

A substantial reward is being offered by Drone Safe Store

Any information please contact Drone Safe Store details on there web site https://dronesafestore.com/ or Sussex Police