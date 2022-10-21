Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Seaford on Thursday (October 20).

Officers were called to Eastbourne Road shortly after 9pm after a resident reported two men had forced their way into his home.

They left with a safe that contained a number of valuable items and got into a silver car driven by a third man.

The incident is understood to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm.

Officers conducted a search of the area but could not locate the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Greg Montier said: “An investigation has been launched into this incident, but I would like to reassure the public that it is believed to be isolated, with no wider risk of harm.

“We would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the events of yesterday evening or suspicious activity in the area over the last few days.

“Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1381 of 20/10.”