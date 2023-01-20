Saturday, January 21, 2023
Saturday, January 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Appeal following the theft of £14k of building materials from Brighton hotel car park

Appeal following the theft of £14k of building materials from Brighton hotel car park

by

Police investigating a theft in the Hilton Brighton Metropole car park in Brighton are looking to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday 4 January, officers received a report that decorating and building materials estimated to be worth around £14,000 had been stolen from a secured storage space in the hotel’s upper car park in Cannon Place sometime between Wednesday 28 December and Friday 30 December last year.

Following CCTV enquiries, police have identified this man, who they believe may have information which could assist them with their enquires.

He is described as white, approximately 6’ 2”, of large build, and was wearing a dark beanie hat, dark trousers, a grey jumper and a high-vis vest.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help police with their investigation, please report online or call 101, quoting serial 562 of 04/01.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Brighton City Pub license suspended for 28 days

Police appealing for witnesses to a series of unprovoked attacks in West...

Man dies after falling from cliffs in Brighton

Government rejects Eastbourne Bandstand funding bid

Major technical issues force Brighton Swiming pool to close until Easter

Wanted: Timothy Neville has links to Sayers Common and Burgess Hill

Thugs who viciously attacked a woman in Burgess Hill have been jailed

Thugs who viciously attacked a woman in Burgess Hill have been jailed

UPDATE: Wanted man Vetrichelvan Marimuthu arrested

Ambulance staff and nurses to strike on same day

Police appeal after woman, 18, assaulted in Eastbourne, one arrested for ABH

Police appeal after woman, 18, assaulted in Eastbourne

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More