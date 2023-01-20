Appeal following the theft of £14k of building materials from Brighton hotel car park

Police investigating a theft in the Hilton Brighton Metropole car park in Brighton are looking to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday 4 January, officers received a report that decorating and building materials estimated to be worth around £14,000 had been stolen from a secured storage space in the hotel’s upper car park in Cannon Place sometime between Wednesday 28 December and Friday 30 December last year.

Following CCTV enquiries, police have identified this man, who they believe may have information which could assist them with their enquires.

He is described as white, approximately 6’ 2”, of large build, and was wearing a dark beanie hat, dark trousers, a grey jumper and a high-vis vest.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help police with their investigation, please report online or call 101, quoting serial 562 of 04/01.