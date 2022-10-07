Police would like to speak to them following the theft of a bicycle from Pinwell Road, in Lewes.

The brown Liv Gravel bike was secured at the rear of the Depot Cinema when, around 4.30pm on September 3, the lock was cut and the bike taken by an unknown suspect.

Investigating officers believe the person pictured could help with their ongoing enquiries and urge anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 997 of 03/09.