Appeal for witnesses to sexual assault outside Langley Green Hospital in Crawley

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Crawley are appealing for witnesses.

On Wednesday (November 9) between 9:30pm and 10:30pm, a woman was approached and sexually assaulted outside Langley Green Hospital. She is being supported by specialist officers while enquiries are continuing.

This appears to be an isolated incident and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, to get in touch.

Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1514 of 09/11. Alternatively, information can be passed to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.