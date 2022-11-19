Appeal launched after two people seriously injured in a motorbike crash near Worthing

An appeal for witnesses is being launched following a serious collision near Worthing.

At about 9.25pm on Friday (November 18), a motorcycle was travelling along the A27 when it crashed on Crockhurst Hill in Salvington.

A 25-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Her next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are eager for anyone with information, dashcam, or video doorbell footage at the time of the collision or may have witnessed a motorcyclist with a pillion passenger around that area to come forward.

A report can be made to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Loxton.