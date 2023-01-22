Appeal: Man taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Bognor

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Bognor Regis.

Officers were called to Woodlands Road at around 4.40pm on Saturday, 14 January, to reports of a collision involving a silver vehicle and a pedestrian. The vehicle left the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 950 of 14/01.