Appeal: Masked Burglars Break Into Pease Pottage House And Steal Valuables
Appeal: Masked burglars break into Pease Pottage house and steal valuables

Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary at a house in Pease Pottage.

Around 9.55pm on Thursday (January 19) a group of men forced entry to a property in Cordingley Drive and stole valuables including jewellery, a mobile phone and car keys.

Two of the home’s occupants were inside at the time of the break-in and although incredibly distressed, they were not physically harmed.

The group, believed to be three or four men, were all wearing black clothing and balaclavas. They arrived at the scene in a dark hatchback vehicle and fled in the direction of woodland.

Detectives investigating the burglary are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly anyone who may have captured the group or the vehicle on CCTV, doorbell, or dashboard camera.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1260 of 19/01. Alternatively, details can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

