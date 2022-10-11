Can you help Horsham District Council catch these fly-tippers?

Last week there was a significant fly-tip in Dragons Lane, Dragon’s Green, very close to the junction with the A272. It is believed to have occurred overnight on Wednesday 7 October to the early hours of Thursday 8 October.

Council crews cleared the site last week and in total the rubbish weighed three quarters of a tonne, so a large vehicle would have been used. They are hoping someone might recognise the contents, which include a dismantled wooden structure and gardening items.

If you have any information about who may be responsible for this waste crime, please email environmentalenforcement@horsham.gov.uk