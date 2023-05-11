Arrest Made in Brighton Marina Rape Case: 12-Year-Old Victim Receives Support

A man has been detained in custody following allegations of the rape of a girl below the age of 13 in Brighton. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 7, prompting a swift response from local Police.

Police were alerted to the distressing event at approximately 2pm, when officers were dispatched to a car park located within Brighton Marina. The swift action of an officer led to the immediate arrest of the accused individual, who was subsequently taken into custody.

To safeguard the identity of the victim and comply with legal protocols, the 12-year-old girl will remain anonymous. She is currently receiving dedicated support from trained professionals to assist her through this traumatic experience.

The accused, identified as Niall O’Sullivan, a 27-year-old motor mechanic residing in the Great Barr area of Birmingham, has been formally charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 13. On May 9, O’Sullivan appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court to address the charges leveled against him. The court deemed it necessary to keep him in custody until his appearance before Lewes Crown Court on June 6.

Authorities urge any witnesses to come forward and provide relevant information pertaining to the incident. Those with potential leads can report them to Sussex Police through their online portal or by dialing 101, quoting reference number 749 of May 7.