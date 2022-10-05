A man has been charged with arson after a fire outside Crawley Police Station.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire on Northgate Avenue around 8.10pm on Saturday (October 1). The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was established the fire had been started deliberately and police carried out an extensive area search for the suspect, but with no trace.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday (October 3), officers arrested Julian Byrne, 30, a roundsman, of Shepherd Close, Crawley on suspicion of arson and using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress.

He was subsequently charged and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 4), where he was remanded in custody until the next hearing on November 1.