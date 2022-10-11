Police are looking to trace a man from Brighton who failed to appear in court.

Ashley Khan, 30, of Rodmell Avenue, was due to go on trial on Monday, September 26 at Hove Crown Court but did not attend.

Khan, who also goes by the name Ashkaan Kalhory, has been charged with three counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

He had been released on conditional bail by the court following an earlier pre-trial hearing.

It is believed that Khan is still in the city and anyone who sees him or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 720 of 11/10.