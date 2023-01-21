Police appealing for witnesses to a series of unprovoked attacks in West Worthing train station

Police are appealing for witnesses to a series of unprovoked attacks in West Worthing train station around 1.50pm on Saturday, January 14.

There are a number of people investigating officers would like to speak with who may have information which could assist their investigation.

They would like to speak with a woman who may have been assaulted by man who was highly intoxicated.

Officers are also particularly interested to speak with a man and woman who left the scene in their car after interacting with the suspect.

In addition to those people they would like to speak with a woman who was wearing a lilac scarf and hat who the suspect made contact with.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.

Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 699 of 14/01.

Alternatively this can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.