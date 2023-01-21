Investigation launched for the driver of Audi Q7 after collisions in Arundel and Littlehampton

Sussex police are looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a number of intentional collisions in West Sussex this morning (21 January).

The occupants of a black Audi Q7, a man and a woman, are still at large after colliding with vehicles in the Arundel and Littlehampton areas.

“The vehicle may be driving under registration plates MFZ 4133 or SP09 SJY and is likely to have sustained significant damage,” Sussex police said.

“Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call police immediately at 999 and reference serial 078 of 21/01.”