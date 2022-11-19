BBC South East team completes pier to pier challenge to raise money for Children in Need

A team from BBC South East has completed a long-distance walk across Kent and Sussex for Children in Need.

The Pudsey pier to pier challenge set off from Gravesend on Monday at the start of a 61-mile (98km) journey.

The five-day event was part of a nationwide campaign to get people walking and raising funds for the charity.

The route headed south from Town Pier, Gravesend, across remote countryside in north Kent, before reaching Tunbridge Wells and then heading into East Sussex.

Passing through Mayfield and Heathfield, the walk followed the Cuckoo Trail before reaching its final destination of Eastbourne Pier.

The annual BBC One appeal show raised more than £35m.

The three-hour live TV special ended with the announcement that a whopping £35,273,167 had been given,

