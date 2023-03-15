Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Bluebell Railway Announces Additional Dates and Services for Flying Scotsman’s Visit

The world-renowned locomotive Flying Scotsman will be making a return to the Bluebell Railway later this year, with extra dates and services added to the original schedule. The locomotive was initially scheduled to visit the railway in August 2022 but the National Railway Museum, who are responsible for the locomotive’s maintenance, have arranged an extended visit for later this year.

Starting from August 23rd to 29th, Flying Scotsman will be operating non-stop return services between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead for a period of seven days. This will be followed by a period of static display at Sheffield Park from August 30th to September 3rd, during which visitors will be able to view the locomotive and even step onto the footplate.

To secure tickets for either of these experiences, visitors are required to pre-book online at https://www.bluebell-railway.com/flying-scotsman-2023/. Bluebell Railway chairman Paul Churchman expressed his delight at the announcement, stating that “After a lot of work on the part of The Bluebell Railway and the locomotive’s caretakers, The NRM, we are thrilled to confirm the world-famous Flying Scotsman is to visit us once again, notably in its centenary year.”

The visit to the Bluebell Railway will be one of the rare opportunities to see the famous engine during its centenary year. Churchman added, “We look forward to seeing you later in the year, if not before.”

