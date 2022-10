Shoreham Coastguard Team paged along with Newhaven CG & Brighton Lifeboat RNLI to reports of a person entering the water at King Alfred, Hove at 18:33 Monday evening. .

Once on scene, casualty had exited the water and was in safe hands of Sussex Police. Teams stood down and returned to station

If you see anyone in trouble along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard