Brighton says farewell to the last bendy bus

This morning Brighton & Hove buses said farewell to the last of the bendy bus in there fleet.

A special service run a round trip from Portable to Sussex University on the 25 Service using bus number 111 with riders asked to make donation to charity for the ride.

The Bendy bus fleet has been running on the university 25 route for over a decade since Brighton & Hove buses transferred the buses from TFL routes back in 2009 after Boris Johnson wanted them removed from the roads of London.

Withdrawn bandy buses have found their way to other parts of the UK. Some went to Arriva Midlands in Leicester and Arriva North West in Liverpool. Go-Ahead Group transferred some to its Brighton & Hove, Go North East and Go South Coast divisions. Some were sold to CT Plus, Bristol and McGill’s Bus Services, Glasgow. Arriva also exported 81 to Malta in 2011 for use by its Arriva Malta subsidiary.

One articulated vehicle, MAL15 from the Red Arrow batch, has been preserved by the Bromley Bus Preservation Group.[

Photo Brighton & Hove Buses FB

The bendy buses are being replaced with double decker’s which we are told are more greener and fuel efficient.

Reece Patemen who made the trip on this wet Monday morning to Portslade to ride the service said “There we have it, the final bendy bus journey! Big thank you to B&H for putting this on, and all the great staff that attended”