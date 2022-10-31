British Airways logos stripped from Brighton’s I360 after sponsorship ends

Yesterday evening British Airways logos were seen being removed from the I360 by local passers-by. As of this morning, Brighton’s famous landmark will no longer have a sponsor in a move which the owners claim will “further align the attraction to the city of Brighton and Hove”.
This comes after the attraction endured losses of around five million pounds at the peak of the pandemic and still the counsel still owned around £48 million for the project. Since the end of their sponsorship this morning the British Airways i360 shall now just be known as the Brighton I360.