British Airways logos stripped from Brighton’s I360 after sponsorship ends

Yesterday evening British Airways logos were seen being removed from the I360 by local passers-by. As of this morning, Brighton’s famous landmark will no longer have a sponsor in a move which the owners claim will “further align the attraction to the city of Brighton and Hove”.

Credit – Andy Gardner / Instagram: @andy.gardner.photography

This comes after the attraction endured losses of around five million pounds at the peak of the pandemic and still the counsel still owned around £48 million for the project. Since the end of their sponsorship this morning the British Airways i360 shall now just be known as the Brighton I360.