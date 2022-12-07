Restaurant in Market Square Horsham Burgled

Police are seeking to identify these people in connection with a break-in at a restaurant in Horsham on Saturday (December 3).

A report was received of a burglary at a restaurant in Market Square at around 2.30am, in which a number of valuable items were stolen.

These two men were caught on the store’s CCTV around the time of the break-in.

One is described as a white man in his 30s with a tattoo on the right side of his neck and a dark, short full beard. He was wearing a flat cap, dark puffa coat and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

The other is a black man in his 30s, wearing a light-coloured puffa jacket. He also has a distinctive walk.

The pair were seen to leave the scene in a white Audi A5 with damage to its passenger side, exiting Market Square onto Carfax in the direction of North Street.

Anybody who recognises the men or has any information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 393 of 03/12.