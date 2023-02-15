Candlelit Vigil Held In Brighton For Murdered 16-Year-Old Brianna Ghey - Uknip

This evening people several hundred people gathered at Victoria Gardens, Brighton, to hold a candlelit vigil to commemorate the life of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey. Who was stabbed to death in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: Cheshire Police

Two teenagers have been charged with her murder. A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh and have now been remanded into custody.

Police are currently exploring whether Brianna, who was a trans, was the victim of a hate crime.

Candlelit Vigil Held In Brighton For Murdered 16-Year-Old Brianna Ghey 1

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. “Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Candlelit Vigil Held In Brighton For Murdered 16-Year-Old Brianna Ghey 2

This attack has been seen by many as a reminder of the danger posed to trans people in the U.K.

In recent years there has been rising controversy over the treatment and representation of trans people within the British press.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has now passed £92,000 at the time of publishing – https://www.gofundme.com/f/brianna-ghey