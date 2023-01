West Sussex Fire services were called into action today after a driver smelt something Burning whilst driving his car near Turners Hill in West Sussex.

Tunrers Hill Fire Crews were mobilised to the scene

Photo – Turners Hill Fire Station

Tuners Hill Fire station said “Lucky escape for a car driver today after smelling burning whilst driving his vehicle near Turners Hill. Crews wearing Breathing Apparatus used 2 high pressure hose reels to extinguish.