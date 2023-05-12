Cctv Image Released: Can You Identify The Man Linked To Hove Burglary?



The police have released a CCTV image of an individual they would like to speak with regarding a burglary that took place in Hove. On April 16, just before 9pm, officers were alerted to an incident at an address on Osmond Road in Hove.

According to the report, a suspect unlawfully entered a property, took an item from inside, and departed. The authorities are now appealing for assistance in identifying a man captured in the CCTV footage.

The individual in question is described as a slim Caucasian male in his 40s or 50s, with a short beard. He was dressed in a light-colored hooded top, a beanie hat, jeans, and trainers. If you have any information about this incident, please report it via the Sussex Police website or contact 101, quoting the reference number 1339 of 16/04.