Challenge Anneka returns to screens this Saturday on Channel 5!

Challenge Anneka is set to return to screens this Saturday at 8:50 pm, promising to be everything fans loved about the original series. Produced by Twofour and Krempelwood, the 4×60′ reboot will see Anneka and her team of volunteers take on epic new challenges in response to the current set of problems people are facing.

The series will highlight everyday heroes and deserving communities at a time when they need help the most. Throughout the show, the team will meet a variety of inspirational people who will help Anneka move heaven and earth to achieve these challenges. As always, Anneka will pull up at secret locations to meet the individuals at the heart of the challenge and be briefed on the task at hand. With her trusty mobile, buggy, lorry, and Dave the Soundman in tow, Anneka will call in big favors from big brands, names, and groups of volunteers all eager to lend a hand.

Although 30 years have passed since the original series, the reboot will still be about incredible people who want to make a difference in the world they live in. The challenges will be new and reflect Britain in 2022, but at their core, they are still about people and communities.

Anneka Rice, the beloved host of the show, expressed her excitement about the return of the series: “I can’t believe this is actually happening. The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves. Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us, but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organizations who need help. Three decades on, the issues may look different, but at their core, they are the same; they’re about people and communities. And we may look a bit different too, but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same.”