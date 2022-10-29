Cost of living protesters march though Worthing today

XR Worthing, Worthing Solidarity, RMT and Worthing Climate Action joined other local groups in Worthing, West Sussex this afternoon for a march against the cost of living crisis.

They assembled in Chapel Road. Then marched through town to a rally in Montague Place.

The marchers were rallying against the cost of living crisis, Climate Crisis, Supporting the Strikes by various unions and demanding a general election.

Video used with permission of Worthing CAN

Worthing CAN (Worthing Climate Action) was formed to join the fight against climate change and for climate justice, both locally and internationally.