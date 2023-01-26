Thursday, January 26, 2023
County Lines: Arrest Made Related To The Supply Of Cocaine And Heroin
County Lines: Arrest made related to the supply of cocaine and heroin

On Wednesday 18 January the West Sussex Community Investigation Team (CIT) worked with officers from the MET Police Op Orochi unit to execute two warrants at addresses in the SW16 area of London for offences linked to County Lines drug dealing. Cannabis and a phone with drug-related content were recovered.

Reiss Castello, 28, of Pendennis Road, Lambeth, was arrested and brought to Crawley Police Station, where he was interviewed by CIT officers and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before magistrates the next day, where he was bailed with conditions which include an electronic curfew and not to enter Sussex.

