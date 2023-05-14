Crawley, Horsham, and Surrey Firefighters Battle Horsham House Blaze

Six fire engines are currently battling a house fire, with appliances from Crawley, Horsham, and Surrey dispatched to Brighton Road, Horsham.

A water tanker from Burgess Hill is also on scene.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a property on Brighton Road in Horsham.

“Crews from Horsham, Crawley and the water carrier from Burgess Hill are in attendance along with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service crews.

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.”

The street has been temporarily closed as firefighters work to control the fire.