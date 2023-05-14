Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home Gatwick News Crawley, Horsham, and Surrey Firefighters Battle Horsham House Blaze

Crawley, Horsham, and Surrey Firefighters Battle Horsham House Blaze

by
Crawley, Horsham, And Surrey Firefighters Battle Horsham House Blaze

Six fire engines are currently battling a house fire, with appliances from Crawley, Horsham, and Surrey dispatched to Brighton Road, Horsham.

A water tanker from Burgess Hill is also on scene.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a property on Brighton Road in Horsham.

“Crews from Horsham, Crawley and the water carrier from Burgess Hill are in attendance along with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service crews.

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.”

The street has been temporarily closed as firefighters work to control the fire.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Update: Gatwick Airport Resumes Operations After Temporary Closure Amid Drone Scare

Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Brighton’s Regency Square

Update: Southern Water Makes Significant Strides in Restoring Hardham Water Supply

BREAKING NEWS: Drone Activity Forces Closure of Gatwick Airport Runways

Horsham Unleashes Inflatable Fun: Prepare for a Bouncing Good Time

Shoreham All-Weather Lifeboat Launches to Assist Distressed Yacht near Brighton

Firefighters Tackle Bin Fire in Newhaven Car Park

Hardham Water Supply Works Failure Causes Water Disruptions in West Sussex

Vigilant Eyes: Shoreham NCI Spots Distressed Children in Kayak

Horsham Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple CBO Breaches

Police Investigate Violent Bike Theft in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police to Trial New Order in Fight Against Knife Crime and Violence

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.