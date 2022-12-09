Friday, December 9, 2022
Crime Scene In Place In Chichester Market Road
Crime scene in place in Chichester Market Road

Crime scene in place in Chichester Market Road

Police have responded to an incident in Market Road (A286) in Chichester this evening.

A crime scene is currently in place around the area next to the Public Toilets.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

