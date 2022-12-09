Home SUSSEX Crime scene in place in Chichester Market Road Crime scene in place in Chichester Market Road by December 9, 2022 December 9, 2022 Police have responded to an incident in Market Road (A286) in Chichester this evening. A crime scene is currently in place around the area next to the Public Toilets. Sussex Police have been approached for comment. Read Next Man killed in fatal A27 collision Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant Video:- A drink driver who crashed into a tree in Chichester after a night at the pub has been disqualified Major Search after Light Aircraft Ditches in Sea near Rye Identity appeal after a burglary at the Chatsworth Hotel in Hastings Police rubbish Terror claim after gunman is arrested at a property on First Avenue in Hove Sussex 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Fire service respond to a blaze linked to a wood burning stove... Police in Sussex are seeking to locate missing young person Gamir The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that troops have been training at... In Sussex, a sixteenth child dies from an infection: The child is... Police appeal after pensioners coal stolen from a property in Battle Strike threat called off as Chichester bin workers Secure a 15% pay... Prince Regent Swimming pool closed due to a plant failure Rather than ‘all change’ as Southeastern insist, this timetable is bad change for many... Police investigate after woman is hit by a bus Sussex Uni students protest disabled access to library Postal workers are warning of a “Christmas meltdown” in letters and deliveries... Planning for Exceat Bridge Scheme has been approved.