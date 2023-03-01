Detectives issue identity appeal following serious assault in Bognor

Detectives investigating a serious assault at a property in Sturges Road, Bognor Regis, have identified a man they wish to speak with in connection to this incident as he may have information which could assist with their enquiries.

The assault between two men and a woman took place around 8pm on Monday, January 2.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening or life-changing injuries. He has since been discharged.

A 30-year-woman has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been released on police bail until April 4.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man who could assist police with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 1070 of 02/01.

Alternatively this can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.