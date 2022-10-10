Last week PCSO 35645 proudly presented Eastbourne Foodbank a cheque for £500 secured from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).

The donation will help with much needed items to help support the work they do in our local communities.

The foodbank currently provide 3 days worth of food to people in crisis, however they also offer welfare benefits advice, debt advice and sign posting to relevant local organisations, as well as 8 pop up foodbanks all of which have a separate area offering a safe space for clients.

PPAF (The Police Property Act Fund) is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold, which supports local projects undertaken by voluntary/charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.

Find out more by searching PPAF on our Sussex Police website.