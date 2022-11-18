easyJet’s renowned Fearless Flyer course returns to Gatwick

easyJet is bringing its Fearless Flyer course back for winter, to help nervous flyers take control and overcome their fears. With courses in Manchester, London Luton, London Gatwick, Bristol, Belfast International, and Edinburgh as well as returning to Glasgow, Liverpool, and Birmingham for the first time since the pandemic, customers now have a choice of nine airports across the UK, to book their experience flight. Over the last 10 years, the course, which has helped more than 10,000 phobics to date.

Featuring a virtual element of the programme that was introduced earlier this year, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course is divided into three main parts:

A virtual ground course, where phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and a senior easyJet captain will explain the unfamiliar sounds and sensations customers feel onboard an aircraft and teach them a unique set of mind techniques to manage their nerves. This session lasts approximately two and a half hours.

A pre-flight one-hour ‘Meet the Team’ online Zoom session, where participants will be walked through the airport experience and what to expect. There will also be a participant Q&A session where phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and an easyJet pilot will answer any last-minute questions.

Lastly, a special one-hour experience flight from the course airport, where customers put their new skills to the test whilst listening to a live commentary of the flight from the Fearless Flyer team.

In addition to the standard course, a VIP course is also on offer and includes extra exclusive benefits including a dedicated Captain who will guide you through the experience flight day, a pre-flight private video call with a pilot and the Fearless Flyer team, VIP check-in process, security and boarding for the experience flight, guaranteed upfront seats, and lifetime access to additional course materials.

Captain Chris Foster, Fearless Flyer Lead Pilot at easyJet, said: The course is suitable for anyone who is a nervous flyer, whether they experience slight anxiety or whether they have never flown before and with a success rate of more than 95%, we would encourage anyone wishing to overcome their fear to take part.”

Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer Course Director, commented: “Around one in six people have a fear of flying, stopping many from travelling abroad on holiday, visiting friends and family or even flying for work, so why wait to join so many who have already overcome their fears through our renowned Fearless Flyer course? We’re excited to help many more people get flying fearlessly on our courses over the coming months – the results are truly life-changing.”