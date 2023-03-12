Sunday, March 12, 2023
Emergency services respond to fatal “medical episode” on White Street, Brighton

Tragedy struck White Street in Kemp Town, Brighton, on Saturday morning as emergency services rushed to the scene just before 9am. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, a man was pronounced dead on arrival. It is believed the mans death was a result of a “medical episode”.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police issued a statement saying, “Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man sadly died at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”

The police have not released any further details about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

