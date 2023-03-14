Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

NewsSussex NewsTop PostTravel NewsWEST SUSSEX

Emirates Flight Makes Emergency Diversion to Gatwick Due to Strong Winds

written by
Emirates Flight Makes Emergency Diversion To Gatwick Due To Strong Winds

Emirates Flight EK1 from Dubai to London Heathrow was forced to make an emergency diversion to Gatwick Airport on Monday, March 14th, due to strong winds that prevented the aircraft from landing safely at Heathrow. The flight, which was scheduled to land at 11:40 am local time, had to circle London several times before rerouting to Gatwick.

Aviation website Flight Tracker reported that the Emirates A380 was forced to squawk 7770, an aviation term used to signal a general emergency on flights. The pilots made the decision to divert the flight to Gatwick Airport, where it landed safely.

Emirates Flight Makes Emergency Diversion To Gatwick Due To Strong Winds - Uknip
Emirates Flight Makes Emergency Diversion To Gatwick Due To Strong Winds 1

The Emirates flight was not the only one affected by the strong winds, which reached up to 65mph in parts of the UK on Monday. An Air India Boeing 787-8 flight from Delhi also had to divert from Heathrow to Gatwick.

A spokesperson for NATS, the UK’s air traffic control service, said that the strong crosswinds affected air traffic at Heathrow Airport, resulting in some go-arounds and diversions. Travel disruptions were reported across Heathrow and parts of southern England due to the weather conditions.

Passengers on the Emirates flight and other affected flights were advised to check with their airlines for updates on their travel plans.

You may also like

Embankment Works over Easter to Cause Travel Disruption...

Two Men Sought in Connection to Arson Incident...

Air-mazing Displays: Airbourne 2023 Set to Take Eastbourne...

Extinction Rebellion makes a stink at Southern Water...

Massive Cracks on Seven Sisters Cliffs – People...

Sussex Police officers dismissed after six-day misconduct hearing

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Responds to...

BMA Claims Junior Doctors Earn Less Than Baristas...

Bedlam in Telscombe Cliffs as fly-tipping culprit leaves...

Rogue Trader’ sentenced to prison for defrauding vulnerable...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More