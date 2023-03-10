Friday, March 10, 2023
EXTERMINATE! EXTERMINATE! Vintage Doctor Who collectibles have been recovered by police in Adur and Worthing, but the rightful owner is a mystery!

Police in Worthing have unearthed a treasure trove of Doctor Who figurines, cards and magazines, but they’re at a loss as to who the rightful owner might be. Could it be you?

If you’re a Doctor Who fanatic and you think these items might belong to you, the police want to hear from you! All you need to do is prove your ownership and they’ll be happy to reunite you with your precious memorabilia.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We’re urging anyone who thinks these items might be theirs or knows who they might belong to, to come forward. It would be a shame for such a valuable collection to go unclaimed!”

So if you’re the true owner of these Doctor Who treasures, don’t hesitate to contact the police on 101 and quote crime reference 47230043436. Don’t let the Daleks get their hands on your beloved collectibles!

