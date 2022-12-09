Fire service respond to a blaze linked to a wood burning stove in Hastings

Everyone who has a home with a wood burning stove is being asked to take extra care following a fire today 9 December 2022.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 14.15 to reports of a fire at a property on Old London Road Hastings.
The lounge of a ground floor flat was affected.
Crews used hose reel, four breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras to tackle it.
Two people needed medical attention.
Safety advice
- The stove or boiler should be installed by a competent person, following the maker’s instructions and the building regulations and codes of practice.
- Make sure there is always enough air coming into the room and that the chimney is clean – this will assist the burning process reducing the likelihood of airborne particulate within the room. Particulate within the room has the potential to be hazardous to heath, more so for those with a pre-existing respiratory illness.
- Wood burning stoves and boilers require placement on a fire-resistant base. Placement directly onto a hardwood floor or carpeted surface increases the risk of fire due to the extreme heat in the fire box.
- The wood should be dry and well-seasoned. This usually takes about two years. A well-seasoned log will have drying-out splits in the ends. Wet or newly-felled wood can cause tar or creosote to form in the wood burner and chimney.
- If the creosote is not removed through yearly cleaning, there is a significant danger of the creosote igniting and causing a chimney fire any kind of chimney fire has the potential to result in significant loss of property or life.
- The chimney should be cleaned at the end of each heating season and at least once during the heating season. It should also be inspected regularly.
- Do not stack logs or place any other combustible materials immediately adjacent to the stove or boiler. The Service been called to fires caused as a result of logs being stored against the hot external surface of wood burners.
- Teach children about the dangers of fire and keep them away from the stove. Use a protective fire guard that is suited to the design of the stove within your property.
- Use extra caution and proper protection when opening the stove door, adding to the fire or touching any part of the wood burning stove to prevent yourself from getting burnt.