Fire service respond to a blaze linked to a wood burning stove in Hastings

Everyone who has a home with a wood burning stove is being asked to take extra care following a fire today 9 December 2022.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 14.15 to reports of a fire at a property on Old London Road Hastings.

The lounge of a ground floor flat was affected.

Crews used hose reel, four breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras to tackle it.

Two people needed medical attention.

Safety advice