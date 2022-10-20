Four suspects have been arrested following a vehicle pursuit by officers in West Sussex.

It started when a police vehicle driven by a PCSO was rammed by a vehicle containing two occupants in Beachcroft Place in Lancing at about 7pm on Tuesday, October 8.

The PCSO is receiving support after the incident, but thankfully was not injured. Meanwhile the suspects drove away from the area.

They were later seen driving on the A264 driving westbound towards Horsham, where the vehicle failed to stop for police.

It was seen driving on the A283 towards Shoreham, including by going the wrong way around roundabouts and driving at excess speed.

Specialist officers from Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU), and Dogs Unit worked together to bring the vehicle safely to a stop at about 2am on the A259, Brighton Road, Shoreham.

Adur and Worthing District Commander Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “This incident shows some of the challenges faced by our officers and PCSOs on a daily basis.

“The suspect vehicle was identified, and officers in the area from different units demonstrated great teamwork.

“They acted swiftly to bring the suspect vehicle safely to a stop and preventi it from posing a risk of harm to other road users. The officers then detained those inside the vehicle.”

Four occupants inside the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of offences, namely; a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of driving dangerously, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, and criminal damage.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when directed by a police officer, possession of a knife or bladed article in public (a lock knife), and driving while over the specified limit for a controlled drug.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid third party insurance.

Finally, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking as the initial taker, criminal damage, and dangerous driving.

They all remain in custody at this stage.

Witnesses in Beachwood Place or anyone who saw the distinctive vehicle, a yellow or gold Peugeot 106, are asked to report information to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1255 of 18/10.