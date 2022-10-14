Police are investigating the theft of four high-value bicycles from an outbuilding in Horsham.

The bikes were taken from a property in Old House Lane, Southwater, between 7 pm on Monday 11 July and 1 pm on Tuesday 12 July.

Extensive enquiries have already been completed to try and locate the bikes, and identify those responsible for taking them.

Two of the bikes were Specialized, one was chameleon green and the other was red and white; one was a Giant Propel in grey with green writing; the other was a green and black Lapierre.

The combined value of the bikes is around £10,000 – £12,000.

Investigating officers have released images of the bikes in the hope people might recognise them or see them being offered for sale.

Anyone who has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 280 of 19/07.