Haywards Heath hit by second power outage in a week

A power outage in Haywards Heath today caused issues for shoppers at Sainsbury’s as they were plunged into darkness. Meanwhile, swimmers at the Dolphin Leisure Centre in Pasture Hill Road were forced to abandon their aquatic activities.

The power outage is believed to be linked to a larger outage that occurred earlier this week, which left over 30,000 homes, schools, and businesses in West Sussex without power for several hours.

According to a spokeswoman for UK Power Networks, the power had to be temporarily shut off in the Burgess Hill area to conduct safety checks following a substation fault on March 9th. This move affected the power supply for several thousand properties from 12:45 pm today and is expected to last for about three hours.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to restore the power supply as quickly and safely as possible,” the spokeswoman added.

The Burgess Hill community is facing the second major power outage in just a few days, causing many residents to express their frustration on social media. Many have been left wondering why such incidents continue to occur and what can be done to prevent them in the future.