Sunday, March 12, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

EAST SUSSEXNewsSussex Coast NewsSussex NewsTop PostWEST SUSSEX

Haywards Heath hit by second power outage in a week

written by
Haywards Heath Hit By Second Power Outage In A Week

A power outage in Haywards Heath today caused issues for shoppers at Sainsbury’s as they were plunged into darkness. Meanwhile, swimmers at the Dolphin Leisure Centre in Pasture Hill Road were forced to abandon their aquatic activities.

The power outage is believed to be linked to a larger outage that occurred earlier this week, which left over 30,000 homes, schools, and businesses in West Sussex without power for several hours.

According to a spokeswoman for UK Power Networks, the power had to be temporarily shut off in the Burgess Hill area to conduct safety checks following a substation fault on March 9th. This move affected the power supply for several thousand properties from 12:45 pm today and is expected to last for about three hours.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to restore the power supply as quickly and safely as possible,” the spokeswoman added.

The Burgess Hill community is facing the second major power outage in just a few days, causing many residents to express their frustration on social media. Many have been left wondering why such incidents continue to occur and what can be done to prevent them in the future.

You may also like

Sussex Police investigate tragic discovery of woman’s body...

Emergency services respond to fatal “medical episode” on...

Eastbourne teenagers charged over violent robbery at Hartfield...

Brighton Police Increase Patrols in Response to Surge...

Police Seek Witnesses Following £5,000 Damage to Liphook...

Police Seek Witnesses Following £5,000 Damage to Liphook...

Tragic Fatal Motorcycle Accident Stopham Prompts Police to...

Police and council secure premises closure order for...

AI technology used to target mobile phone and...

Protesters demand end to sewage pollution outside Southern...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More