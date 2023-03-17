Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Husband Admits To Killing Wife In Shoreham
Home News Husband admits to killing wife in Shoreham

Husband admits to killing wife in Shoreham

by

James Gumbrell, a 62-year-old resident of Shoreham, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife, Deborah Gumbrell, 59. The incident occurred on October 24th, 2022, at the couple’s home on Northbourne Close. According to a provisional report from the coroner, Mrs Gumbrell died from multiple stab wounds to her heart, liver, and aorta, resulting in a hemorrhage.

At a hearing in Lewes Crown Court this morning, Mr Gumbrell entered a plea of not guilty to murder, citing diminished responsibility. It has been reported locally that the deceased had worked for many years at Marks and Spencer in Brighton, and later as a nursery assistant.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Terrace.

The local community has been left shocked by the tragedy, and the case is set to go to trial next month. Mr Gumbrell remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police seek witnesses and footage after fatal collision

Underground Electrical Fire Causes Car Park Closure in Burgess Hill

Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust Seeks Funding for Accessible Toilets

Police Partnership Leads to Successful Prosecution of Drug Dealer in Eastbourne

A Screen Fit for a King: Brighton to Showcase Coronation on Big...

UPDATED: Three Injured in A21 Collision; 16-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Multiple...

Passport Office Strike: Over 1,000 PCS Members Set to Walk Out for...

Transforming Emergency Care: Royal Sussex County Hospital Brighton Plans for £48m Upgrade

Emergency services respond to incident on West St, Brighton – Road blocked

Suspect sought in connection with Horsham purse theft at Sainsbury’s

Suspect sought in connection with Horsham purse theft at Sainsbury’s

Update: Massive Fire Breaks out in Midhurst Hotel: Over 30 People Evacuated...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More