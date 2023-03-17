Husband admits to killing wife in Shoreham

James Gumbrell, a 62-year-old resident of Shoreham, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife, Deborah Gumbrell, 59. The incident occurred on October 24th, 2022, at the couple’s home on Northbourne Close. According to a provisional report from the coroner, Mrs Gumbrell died from multiple stab wounds to her heart, liver, and aorta, resulting in a hemorrhage.

At a hearing in Lewes Crown Court this morning, Mr Gumbrell entered a plea of not guilty to murder, citing diminished responsibility. It has been reported locally that the deceased had worked for many years at Marks and Spencer in Brighton, and later as a nursery assistant.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Terrace.

The local community has been left shocked by the tragedy, and the case is set to go to trial next month. Mr Gumbrell remains in custody as the investigation continues.