Identity appeal after assault in Chichester supermarket

Police investigating an assault in a Chichester supermarket have identified a man they wish to speak with in connection to this incident.

The incident is reported to have taken place in Sainsbury’s, Westhampnett Road, Chichester at around 2.30pm on Monday, October 31.

Security wanted to speak with a man who is alleged to have not paid for items before approaching the exit.

When challenged by security, he became aggressive and assaulted the store’s security.

The man pictured may have information which could help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information which help identify the man is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 810 of 31/10.

This information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.