Identity appeal: Theft of almost £2,000 from a 77-year-old woman

Police are looking to identify two people in connection with the theft of almost £2,000 from a 77-year-old woman in Worthing.

On 12 November, 2022, a report was received of a woman having had £1,850 in cash stolen from her bag in an Iceland store Pavilion Parade.

The theft is understood to have taken place at around 11.30am.

Officers would like to speak to the two women pictured in this CCTV footage as part of their enquiries.

If you recognise them, or have any information which could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1261 of 12/11.