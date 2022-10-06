Police are appealing for information which could lead to the recovery of a stolen digger from private land in Colwood Lane, Bolney.

The 307B Caterpillar digger is believed to have been stolen between 7.30pm on Sunday (October 2) and 7am the following day.

Investigating officers are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a lorry or people in the area at the time loading a digger into the back of a lorry.

If you have information which could help police with their investigation report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 237 of 03/10.