Investigation launched after thefts from businesses in Crawley

Police are investigating a pair of thefts from businesses in Crawley that are believed to be linked.

At around 2.10pm on Thursday, 12 January, a dark blue Ford Transit van – registration CY62 LWL – was seen to drive into the yard of a building contractor in Forge Wood, Crawley.

A number of power tools were stolen from a shed in the yard.

A suspect is described as a white man, aged 50-60 years old and 5’9” tall with short, dark hair.

Later that day the same vehicle was linked to the theft of tools and equipment from a crematorium in Balcombe Road.

Officers are looking to identify the owner of the vehicle. Anybody who has any information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 451 of 13/01.