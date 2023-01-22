Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Investigation Launched After Thefts From Businesses In Crawley
Home News Investigation launched after thefts from businesses in Crawley

Investigation launched after thefts from businesses in Crawley

by

Police are investigating a pair of thefts from businesses in Crawley that are believed to be linked.

At around 2.10pm on Thursday, 12 January, a dark blue Ford Transit van – registration CY62 LWL –  was seen to drive into the yard of a building contractor in Forge Wood, Crawley.

A number of power tools were stolen from a shed in the yard.

A suspect is described as a white man, aged 50-60 years old and 5’9” tall with short, dark hair.

Later that day the same vehicle was linked to the theft of tools and equipment from a crematorium in Balcombe Road.

Officers are looking to identify the owner of the vehicle. Anybody who has any information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 451 of 13/01.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two arrested after deliberate hit-and-run crashes in West Sussex

Engineers begin repairs to Lingfield landslip, which closed the railway between Hurst...

Appeal: Masked burglars break into Pease Pottage house and steal valuables

Seven pairs of shoes were stolen in Hastings burglary

Short Breaks and Steak Bakes: Greggs landing soon at Gatwick Airport

Appeal: Man taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Bognor

Updated: Fire service called to a roof fire at a school in...

Investigation launched for the driver of Audi Q7 after collisions in Arundel...

Popular Brighton City Pub license suspended for 28 days

Police appealing for witnesses to a series of unprovoked attacks in West...

Man dies after falling from cliffs in Brighton

Government rejects Eastbourne Bandstand funding bid

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More