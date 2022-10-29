Investigation launched in to an alleged gun-point robbery in Lancing

Police are investigating an alleged gun-point robbery involving youths in Lancing.

A 16-year-old boy was with his friend at Monks Recreation Ground in Crabtree Lane around 10pm on Wednesday 26 October when he was approached by three males.

One of them, reportedly in possession of a firearm, demanded property from the victim which was subsequently taken. The boy was then further assaulted by the group.

The three suspects ran off in the direction of Lancing railway station.

Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Shoreham was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been released on conditional bail. The two other suspects remain outstanding.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220200443.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.