Jailed after a violent attack on a woman in Portslade

A Portslade man who subjected a woman to a prolonged, violent assault has been jailed.

Damian Manning, 33, of Lincoln Road in Portslade, subjected his victim – a woman in her 20s – to a sustained attack on 29 August, 2022, that left her with multiple injuries.

Police were called to the property at around 7am to reports of a disturbance and separated Manning from his victim so they could be spoken to separately.

Manning was arrested at the scene, charged with intentional strangulation, causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kill and two counts of criminal damage, and remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation and found guilty of one count of criminal damage. He was found not guilty of making threats to kill and criminal damage.

At Hove Crown Court on Thursday (8 February), Manning was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim or visiting a number of addresses linked to her.

Police Constable Andrew Lloyd said: “Women and girls should feel safe in our communities and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect them.

“Acts of violence such as these have long-lasting impacts, long after the assault itself.

“I hope this custodial sentence and restraining order will go some way to providing closure to Damian Manning’s victim and I would like to thank her for supporting this investigation and helping to take a dangerous individual off the streets.”