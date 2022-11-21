Jailed for multiple thefts in Worthing

A Worthing man has been convicted of multiple offences in the town.

Fardin Farji, 29, of Christchurch Road, was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 14 November, having been charged with the following offences:

Theft of a charger from The Range in Ham Road on 12 October;

Theft of four coats worth a total of £194 from TK Maxx in Liverpool Road on 13 October;

Entering TK Maxx in Liverpool Road – which was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order – on 25 July;

Theft of a pedal cycle worth £350 from Goring Road on 20 August;

Entering TK Maxx in Liverpool Road – which was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order – on 13 October;

Entering TK Maxx in Liverpool Road – which was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order – on 14 October.

Inspector Sharon Sawyer, of the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Farji was given a Criminal Behaviour Order in August 2021 in an attempt to curb his offending and get him on the right track. The CBO was also designed to protect local businesses from financial loss, as he had a history of shoplifting in the town.

“Farji was warned that failure to comply with the conditions of the CBO could land him in prison, and that is ultimately what has happened.

“I’d like to thank the numerous victims and witnesses who came forward and enabled us to gather the evidence to secure this conviction.”