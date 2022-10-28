Joseph Charlotte sought in relation to criminal damage in Hastings

Have you seen Joseph Charlotte?

The 20-year-old man is sought in relation to an incident of criminal damage in Hastings on October 18.

Charlotte is described as 5′ 6″ and of slim build and is known to have links to the Hastings area as well as Eastbourne and Carlisle.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 346 of 26/10.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.