Just Stop Oil protesters block roads in Brighton

A small protest by the group Just Stop Oil descended on the City this afternoon.

A group of protesters gathered at The Level before marching down to the seafront and then along to West Street. They concluded the demonstration at the Clock tower.

Traffic and buses were delayed, however protesters did move to allow an ambulance with blue lights on pass.

Sussex Police said “Police attended a protest which started just after 2pm in Grand Parade, Brighton on Saturday, February 18.”

“Officers are engaging with the protestors to facilitate a peaceful protest and minimise disruption to the public.”