Lewes antique centre break-in: Police appeal for witnesses and information

written by
Police are appealing for information following a burglary at the Emporium Antiques Centre in Cliffe High Street, Lewes, in the early hours of February 16.

Officers investigating the incident are now asking members of the public to come forward if they recognise any of the stolen items or have seen them being offered for sale in the area.

The appeal comes as police continue to investigate the incident, with anyone who has information urged to contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 157 of 06/12.

