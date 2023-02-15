Littlehampton Cannabis Factory Raided After Tip-Off
Sussex Police have seized a significant quantity of cannabis plants from a house in Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, this afternoon following a report from a member of public.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police, quoting serial 601 of 14/02.